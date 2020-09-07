AEP: 3,032 Romanians abroad opt for vote by correspondence in parliamentary elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) specified that 3,032 Romanians abroad registered for this year's parliamentary elections for the vote by correspondence, while 1,059 Romanian citizens abroad registered for the vote at polling station.

"The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that, for this year's parliamentary elections, until September 7, at 13.00, the landmark of 3,000 [3,032] registrations on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro has been reached in terms of Romanian voters abroad who opted for voting by correspondence, while 1,059 Romanian citizens from the diaspora registered for the vote at the polling station," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by AEP.The Permanent Electoral Authority brings to mind that, according to the legislation in force, the registration as a voter by correspondence or at a polling station started on April 1, 2020 and will end with the expiration of 15 days from the beginning of the electoral period, namely September 21, 2020."The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, recommends to all fellow citizens in the diaspora to opt for voting by correspondence, as a safe and convenient way to vote remotely, without costs and without risks, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic," the release also mentions.