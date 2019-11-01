AEP: Electoral contributions of over 33mln lei

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent, on Friday, the latest information on the organization of the presidential elections of 10 November and made a simulation of the electoral process in a polling station.

The president of the AEP, Florin Mituletu-Buica, mentioned that, in general, all the procedures were completed, including the applications for the verification of multiple voting, the application for centralizing the results that was delivered on Friday by the STS and the procedure for releasing all the necessary information on the polling day.

The director of the Finance Control Department of the AEP, Constantin Rada, stated that until Friday the electoral contributions were declared in a total amount of 33,694,061 lei, of which private financing - 17,279,061 lei and public financing - 16,415,000 lei.

"The candidate Kelemen Hunor declared as electoral contribution 445,000 lei, entirely from private sources. Klaus Iohannis declared 10 million lei, in total from state budget subsidies, Teodor Paleologu declared a total of 3 million lei from private financing, Alexandru Cumpanasu - 385,280 lei, private financing, Viorica Dancila - 764,000 lei from private financing and from the state budget - 6,050 million lei. (...) Ninel Peia did not submit contributions," Rada told a press conference.

The head of the Electoral Organizational Support Department within the AEP, Mircea Preotescu, said that 835 polling stations were established for the presidential elections this month, and 4,635 people have passed the online test as operators within these sections.