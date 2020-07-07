AEP: Electoral period for this year's local elections to start on July 29 at the latest

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced today that the electoral period for this year's local elections will begin no later than July 29, and that the Central Electoral Bureau will be set up on August 2, if Parliament sets the date for the local election on September 27.

The election campaign will start on August 28 and will end on the Saturday before the election date - that is on September 26, at 7:00 hrs, the AEP said.

"Having in view the adoption by Romania's Senate of the legislative proposal for setting the date for the election this year of the local public administration authorities on Sunday, September 27, 2020, the Permanent Electoral Authority informs that the electoral period for this year's local elections will start on July 29, 2020 at the latest, and that the Central Electoral Bureau will be set up on August 2, 2020," the AEP said in a release.

According to the cited source, the constituency electoral bureaus will be set up on August 8, the date from which electoral alliances can be registered and candidacies can be submitted.

The electoral alliances shall be registered by August 11 at the latest, at the county constituency electoral bureau or at the constituency electoral bureau of Bucharest.

The indicative model of the list of supporters to be used in this year's local elections was published today on the institution's website at www.roaep.ro.

The period for submitting the candidacies ends on August 18, and the constituency electoral bureaus shall acknowledge them as final on August 24.

The Senate passed today the legislative proposal for setting the date of the local elections on September 27. The bill will enter on Wednesday the debate of the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making body in this matter.