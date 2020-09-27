AEP: Monitoring programme for local elections; representatives of diplomatic missions visit Bucharest polling stations

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that it is organizing an election monitoring programme for the local elections, with international participation, which will take place exclusively on the day of the elections on 27 September.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the representatives of the diplomatic missions, accompanied by representatives from the AEP, will visit several polling stations in Bucharest, at various times of the day, including at the opening and closing of the polls.

AEP states that due to restrictions on international transport and taking into account the list of states in the red zone of COVID-19 infection, invitations to participate in this programme were sent only to foreign embassies in Romania and international organizations that have regional offices in our country.

The Authority mentions that ambassadors and diplomatic officials from France, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Thailand, Tunisia, Canada, Turkey, Hungary, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Republic of Moldova, Armenia have responded to the invitation, as well as a representative from the International Organization of the Francophonie.

AEP has taken all measures to comply with public health rules, both to prevent infection of participants and the people with whom they will interact during the election programme, the source said.