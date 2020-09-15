AEP: Over 7,000 Romanians abroad register for vote by correspondence in parliamentary elections

Over 7,000 Romanian voters abroad have registered for vote by correspondence on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro until Tuesday, 12:00 hrs, and for voting in polling stations over 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered up to now, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES by the AEP, "for the parliamentary elections of this year, until September 15, 12:00 hrs, the 7,000 registrations mark was hit on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal for Romanians abroad that opted for vote by correspondence, by 1,000 more than the previous day, while for voting in polling stations 2,047 Romanian citizens abroad have registered.

AEP recalls that, according to the laws in force, the registration as voter by correspondence or in polling stations abroad has started on April 1, 2020 and will end 15 days before the start of the electoral period, meaning September 21, 2020.

Furthermore, a legislative proposal approved by Parliament provides for the extension of the deadline by 30 days, measure that will enter into force after the promulgation of the law and its publishing in the Romania's Official Gazette.

The head of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, draws attention that several countries, including some in Europe, will not allow Romanians living on their territory to vote in person, only by correspondence.

"Given that several states - also at the level of the European Union, but also outside the European space - will forbid the establishing of polling stations both outside diplomatic missions, as well as inside them, I recommend to all Romanians abroad to opt for vote by correspondence, as a sure and comfortable way to vote remotely, with no costs and no risks, especially in the context of the uncertainty relating to the coronavirus pandemic," said the head of the AEP, according to the quoted source.

The AEP mentions that, in order to register on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal, the Romanian ID used must be accepted by Romanian law and must be valid, the name and surname must be written exactly as in the ID card, and the scanned images of the attached documents must be complete and fully visible, including the photograph and the date of expiration of the ID.

At the same time, AEP mentions that the document proving residence abroad must be one inscribed on the list attached to the Order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs no. 1627/2019 and that attaching one of the documents that attests residence abroad, specific for each country, is mandatory, even if the passport mentions the country of residence. The list may be accessed at the following link: https://www.mae.ro/sites/default/files/file/ordin_1627_din_2019_anexe.pdf.

The list of Romanian identity documents accepted is as follows: identity card; electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity bulletin; diplomatic passport; electronic diplomatic passport; service passport; electronic service passport; simple passport; electronic simple passport; temporary simple passport. The AEP mentions that the identity document category does not include the birth certificate or laissez-passer documents.

All information regarding the procedure to enroll for one of the two options are available on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal, while questions and complaints regarding the pre-registration and registration procedure may be addressed to the e-mail address contact@votstrainatate.ro, the quoted source also mentions.