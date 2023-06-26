Aerial acrobatics, music, fantastic characters at Bucharest International Street Theater Festival, June 30 - July 2.

Acrobatics, music and fantastic characters will delight the audience at the Bucharest International Street Theater Festival - B-FIT in the Street!, which will take place between June 30 and July 2, inform the organizers, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Monday by ARCUB - the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, the event brings together over 200 artists from Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands, and at this edition, the river Dambovita becomes, for the first time, the stage of two water performances.

In the opening of the festival, the French artists from Gratte Ciel will present on Friday, in the University Square, the latest production from the company's repertoire, the aerial acrobatics show "RoZeo". Described as a living, reverie-inducing installation, in which artists use modular metal structures, "RoZeo" has participated in major festivals in Spain and France.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the performances take place between 18:00 and 23:00 and invite the spectators to more than five hours of street theater in the spaces of B-FIT in the Street! : University Square, the National Art Museum of Romania, Odeon Theater Square, George Enescu Square, Calea Victoriei, Independence Square and the Historical Center.

Then, giant marionettes inspired by La Fontaine's fables, parrots on stilettos, Batucada drummers, cabaret dancers and large illuminated creatures will walk the streets of the city and encourage passers-by to enjoy the street party.

The festive atmosphere is completed by Italian artists in the Street Piano interactive musical show, in front of the National Art Museum of Romania and Flower Sway Poles artists, who dance on huge white flowers, in the University Square and by the Big Ears sound installations spread throughout several points in the city, from George Enescu Square, University Square, Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, CEC Palace and Independence Square.

The festival evenings end with performances of some large-scale nocturnal shows, which promise to totally transform the urban landscape through surreal stories. Among the most anticipated B-FIT in the Street moments! of each edition, the aerial acrobatics shows return to George Enescu Square on the first and last day of the festival.

Friday, June 30, from 8:00 p.m., artists from the most famous international circus companies, such as Cirque du Soleil, Les Tambours du Bronx, La Cie Herve Koubi, Cie Gallott present the French production "Tawa" in George Enescu Square.

The highlight of the Bucharest festival is scheduled for Saturday evening, with two shows: for the first time in the history of the festival, B-FIT in the Street! transforms the river Dambovita into a stage of theater on the water.

After the Seine in Paris, the Arno in Florence and the Tiber in Rome, the "DriFT" river show of the French company Ilotopie arrives in Bucharest on Saturday, on the Dambovita river. The parade of the 100 transparent characters will start at 21:00 and can be followed from the Dambovita quay.

The second night show of the evening, "The Whale Street Show" from France, is an adaptation of the famous adventure novel "Moby Dick". From 9:45 p.m., the streets of the city host the famous story, starting from Dambovita - the United Nations Bridge area and continuing towards Calea Victoriei, at the intersection with Regina Elisabeta Boulevard.

On Sunday, from 21:00, in George Enescu Square, the show of the Sonics company from Italy "Meraviglia" promises to introduce the public to the world of fairy tales and to conquer it through the presence of special visual effects, and those present at the "Nouveau Cirque" performance will witness unique moments that combine poetry and high-altitude athletic demonstrations.