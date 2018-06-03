Aerobic gymnastics:Romania conquers two silver and two bronze medals, at World Championships in Portugal

Romania claimed two silver medals and two bronze ones at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Guimaraes (Portugal), which ended on Sunday.

Romanians grabbed their first medal in the team events, bronze at the end of the qualifiers, with 28 points.Andreea Bogati and Dacian Nicolae Barna won the silver medal in the Mixed Pair event, with 22,050 points.Romania won the silver medal in the group events as well (Andreea Bogati , Dacian Nicolae Barna, Gabriel Bocser, Marian Brotei, Mihai Alin Popa), with 22,222 points.The Romania team made up of Sandra Dinca, Isabela Dumitrascu, Madalina Constntina Cioveie, Ioana Andreea Darie, Cristina Nedelcu, Steliana Stoenescu, Flavia Sentea, Denisa Ganea clinched another bronze medal for aerobic dance, with 17,900 points.