Aerobic gymnastics: Romania's victory in the junior trio, at Bucharest Open Cup

Romania won the junior trio event, through Claudia Ristea, Larisa Suiu and Melissa Farcuta, on Tuesday, the first day of the Bucharest Open Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Competition, hosted by the Ioan Kunst-Ghermanescu Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest.

Ristea, Suiu and Farcuta won with 19,450 points, followed by another trio from Romania, Vladut Popa, Alexandru Berbece and Madalin Boldea.In the seniors individual, Daniel Tavoc qualified for the final with the best result (20,000 points). Claudia Ristea also dominated the juniors individual qualifiers, and Madalin Boldea and Mara Dragomir finished first in the mixed doubles qualifiers for juniors. In the senior mixed pairs, Mihai Alin Popa and Sandra Dinca took the first place in the qualifications.In the senior group event, Turkey won, followed by Slovakia.AGERPRES