Afforestation of almost 34 hectares of land, last year, through Children's Forest Association

According to a press release sent on Monday by the Children's Forest Association, last year 198,500 saplings were planted on an area of 33.95 ha, with the involvement of 15 companies and 1,500 volunteers.

"Children's Forest also carried out completion and maintenance works on an area of approximately 32 ha, on which 36,150 saplings were replanted. The year 2022 also meant the expansion to 4 new communities, Munteni-Buzau, Tortoman, Glodeanu-Silistea, Ploiesti, and the establishment of two miniature urban forests - in Urziceni and in Ploiesti West Municipal Park," the cited source says.

Children's Forest also developed, with the help of a private company, Padurea Educationala (Educational Forest - ed.n.), a non-formal education project whose direct beneficiaries are 17 students of the Campina Forestry Technical College, Agerpres informs.

"In 2022, 8 interactive workshops took place, during which the participants developed communication, relationship, teamwork and documentation skills and competencies. The final goal of the project is to create a thematic path in the forest of Tinosu, Prahova County, where the young students will hold smaller guided tours for their colleagues, presenting information about the planted species, biodiversity and the specifics of the area. 2022 also marked the launch of the ECSR.ro (Environmental Corporate Social Responsibility) media project, dedicated to the communication of companies and generally, of organizations in Romania, with environmentally responsible practices and policies," shows the release.

The organization has so far planted and cared for over a million saplings in 26 localities, with the mission of growing forests in 100 communities by 2035.