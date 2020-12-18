AFIR: 5.7 million-euro non-reimbursable funds for farms risk management and prevention

The non-reimbursable funds granted through the National Rural Development Programme 2014 - 2020 for the management and prevention of risks in farms exceeded 5.7 million euro, and the number of beneficiaries reached 2,574 farmers, the Paying Agency for Rural Investments (AFIR) announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

This financial support granted to active farmers is 70% of the value of the eligible insurance premium actually paid by the farmer and is granted under sub-measure 17.1 "Crop, animal and plant insurance premiums," from the National Rural Development Programme 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020). The total allocation for this sub-measure is 23.6 million euro, informs an AFIR release.

Compared to 2019, the number of applications and the amount that will return to the beneficiaries is almost four times higher.

To date, two sessions have been opened to receive funding applications, with a total of 7,809 funding applications being submitted, with a value of 15.8 million euro. Of these, 5,720 applications, worth 11.2 million euro, were accepted for funding.

At the same time, in 2020, farmers had the opportunity to apply for support for insurance contracts concluded in euro.