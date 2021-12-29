AFM announces modification of the Green House Photovoltaic Program Financing Guide

The Administration of the Environment Fund (AFM) announces the approval of the Order of the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests on the modification of the Financing Guide of the Green House Photovoltaic Program, which will introduce a new stage through which validated installers can identify applicants eligible according to the documents submitted by them in order to establish centralizing lists based on the new regulations mentioned in the Order no. 488 / 28.12.2021 of the President of AFM.

According to the quoted source, the transmission of the centralized lists is made by the installers validated between December 29, 2021 - January 4, 2022.

"We specify that after centralizing all the lists sent by the validated installers, AFM will publish a calendar for uploading documents in the computer application, thus ensuring an organized and efficient way of using it, meant to reduce the risk of technical blockages. Also, during the evaluation process and according to the provisions of Article 22, paragraph (8) of the Financing Guide, the validity of the documents submitted by individuals will be reported on the date of transmission of the centralized lists to the AFM. Article 4 of Law No. 55/2020, on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the validity of documents issued by public institutions and authorities, as well as by private entities authorized by law, is maintained throughout the as well as for a period of 90 days from the termination of this state'; the effect of these legal provisions is that if a document was valid until December 22, 2021, it retains its validity also after that date, for the entire period of the alert. In this context, the respective document is considered to be on time at the date of sending the list to AFM, it is not necessary to obtain an updated one", reads an AFM release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

Another important change in the funding guide is the extension of the validity period of the land book extract, from 30 to 60 days, so as to eliminate the risk of ineligibility of this document due to actions independent of applicants and validated installers, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the new regulations, the registration of the applicants in the Program will be considered completed after the fulfillment of both stages, respectively after the transmission to the AFM of the centralizers and the loading of the documentation in the computer application.