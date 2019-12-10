African swine fever, evolving in 254 localities, 540,591 culled pigs

African Swine Fever (ASF) is currently evolving in 254 localities in 28 counties (out of 40, plus Bucharest, ed. n.), with 709 outbreaks (of which 11 outbreaks in commercial holdings and 4 outbreaks in type A holdings), in seven other counties only cases in boars were diagnosed, according to a press release of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Since the first report of the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017, until now, as many as 540,591 pigs affected by the disease have been culled and 2,379 cases have been diagnosed in boars.

The presence of the ASF virus in Romania was first reported on July 31, 2017, in Satu Mare County (northern Romania, at Ukrainian border).