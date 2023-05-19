 
     
African swine fever outbreak confirmed, approx. 18,000 pigs to be slaughtered

Two outbreaks of African swine fever on Thursday, one in a commercial holding (Smithfield) in Cenei, western Timis County and one in a household of the population, the 18,000 pigs to be slaughtered, the director of the Veterinary Health Directorate announced on Friday and Food Safety (DSVSA) Timis, Dr. Flavius Nicoara, in a statement for AGERPRES.

"There are 17,900 heads of pigs in that farm. Probably the killing and cleaning procedure will start during the day on Saturday," explained Dr. Veterinarian Flavius Nicoara.

The epidemiological investigation is ongoing, but so far, it has been found that the biosecurity rules have been respected.

