African swine fever outbreaks in Romania - 541

African swine fever (ASF) is currently developing in 40 counties in Romania, through 541 outbreaks, of which ten in commercial holdings and five in type A commercial holdings, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), according to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, on October 8, 2020, ASF was present in 40 counties, and in 36 of them both domestic pigs and wild boars are affected by the African swine fever virus, in two counties only wild boars are affected, and in two others counties only domestic pigs are affected.

Between October 1-7, some 41 new outbreaks of African swine fever were recorded and 26 outbreaks were extinguished (18 in Dolj County, two in Arad County and one each in the counties of Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Calarasi, Olt and Valcea).

Since the first signaling of the presence of ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and until now, 3,925 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 38 counties.

There is no vaccine for this disease, the only way to protect animal health is to comply with biosecurity conditions.

African swine fever does not cause disease in humans, but this virus has a disastrous economic and social impact.