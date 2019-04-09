AG Lazar says his resignation would not be in society's interest

Romania's Attorney General Augustin Lazar said on Tuesday he would not resign office because that would not be "in the interest of society," adding that the big case files must be solved and the truth come out.

Asked at a news conference if he steps down, Lazar said, 'Do you think that would be in the interest of society? What is the role of the Public Prosecution Service and the attorney general's - is it not to represent the interests of the society? Need I represent the political interests of those who want to maneuver and exaggerate in this way? It [the resignation] would not be in the interest of society. And also I have taken on this procedure not to withdraw, but knowing that I have started some essential projects for the Public Prosecution Service, and we have made some accomplishments that others did not do before. Wouldn't it be good for those achievements to continue? Wouldn't it be good (...) for big case files to be solved and for truth to be brought to light?," argued Lazar.

Asked if he had discussed with President Klaus Iohannis, Lazar said, "I did not have a discussion with the President."

He added that he has nothing to hide.

