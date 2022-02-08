Agent Green: Nothing green about nuclear or gas power

The European Union's Platform on Sustainable Finance, which includes a representative of environmental NGO Agent Green, has strongly opposed the proposal by which the European Commission has included gas and nuclear power generation in the Complementary Delegated Act, as sustainable technologies, Agent Green said in a release on Tuesday.

"The European Commission presented last week the Complementary Delegated Act that classifies gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable technologies included in the new Green Taxonomy. The European Union's Platform on Sustainable Finance, which includes an Agent Green representative as one of the 57 expert members selected from the EU, has categorically opposed this proposal, as the expert group's analysis shows the inefficiency of gas-fired power plants, as even the best performing ones have a significant negative impact on the climate, while the Commission will declare 1.4 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent emitted over the lifetime of the new gas-fired plants as sustainable," the statement said.

Agent Green president Gabriel Paun said that nuclear and gas power are definitely not green energy.

"There is nothing green about nuclear or gas power. The European Commission has only taken into account the opinion of the industry that has triggered the climate crisis, and bypasses science. This attitude worries me. If Europe is going in this direction, it will fail in fulfilling the climate neutrality goal, while putting its citizens at incalculable risk," the Agent Green president cautions.

The Agent Green representative on the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance, Edinburgh University's Associate Professor of Sustainable Finance Theodor Cojoianu, also emphasized that the approval of nuclear and gas sources as eco-friendly works to the detriment of sustainable capital markets.