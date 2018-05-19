AGERPRES presents 'Romania: Evolution' photography exhibition, at film theatre inauguration in Pitesti

AGERPRES National News Agency presented on Sunday in Pitesti, with the occasion of the official inauguration of the Multi-functional Centre's film theatre, the photography exhibition 'Romania: Evolution', inform Agerpres.

Today's schedule includes two film screenings, within the 'Romanian Film Centennial - 100 Years, 100 Films, 100 Cities' cultural project: the documentary titled "The Greater Union - 100 Years of Romania" produced by AGERPRES and "Bacalaureat", a film directed by Cristian Mungiu.

"We launched this caravan in February, we have one hundred movies chosen by representatives of the Romanian cinematographers. (...) With these 100 titles we are touring the entire country and Pitesti is officially joining today this map, a map of the Romanian movies through which we celebrate the Greater Union Centennial. (...) This event is organised by the ARTIS Association, MIA Community Association and AGERPRES National News Agency that came to Pitesti with the 'Romania: Evolution' exhibition (...) and a documentary made for everybody's understanding about what happened in 1918. (...) The film critics have chosen for tonight's screening in Pitesti is 'Bacalaureat', directed by Cristian Mungiu," Andrei Giurgia, the manager of the "Romanian Movie Centennial" project said.

Pitesti Municipality Mayor Cornel Ionica appreciated the cultural importance of the event occasioned by the reopening of former "Bucharest" film theatre, now hosted by the hall of the Multi-functional Centre where the concerts of the Philharmonic also take place.

Attending the event was MEP Gabriela Zoana, who underscored how important it is to access European funds in order to accomplish useful projects for local communities.

"The building inaugurated today, accomplished with European funds, proves that the cohesion policy of the European Parliament also takes effect within local communities, whenever local authorities strive to obtain European money," Gabrieal Zoana said.

The photography exhibition 'Romania: Evolution' includes images that are part of the AGERPRES library that reflects the cultural, artistic, political and sports life of the country, as well as some photos from the Associated Press archive. Included are the best photographs recently taken by AGERPRES photographers illustrating the evolution of Romania. AGERPRES has also produced a similarly named album, a special edition for the Greater Union Centennial that contains 100 pictures from Romania, grouped in three chapters: Archives, Revolution, Evolution.

The documentary "Greater Union - Romania at 100" is an invitation to an emotional and captivating journey, experienced, not just narrated, by people for whom Romania is also a collection of important historical moments in the birth of this state. As a matter of fact, AGERPRES followed the traces of the makers of the Union: in Basarabia, Northern Bucovina and Transylvania, with the descendants of those who helped the reunification of the country open up the backstage of the most important historical moment. Through the voice of those who narrate, we discover that we are a nation without borders. Romania, at 100, brings about a history that continues to be written.