Agriculture Minister: Food rationing never taken into account

Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu pointed out that food rationing was never taken into account.

"Food will not be rationed, to eliminate this area in which some who do not know Romania's agriculture and the capacity of Romanian farmers to produce speculate. Therefore food rationing has never been taken into account, to reach a situation as in older times, to buy food on fixed ration cards," the Agriculture Minister told a press conference on Sunday.

He underscored that "all foodstuffs are basic."

"Solutions are being discussed, assessed, to help Romanians ensure their daily basket," he said, adding that data would be presented at the end of the assessment.

At the same time, he pointed out that the assessment would take into consideration "aspects related to budget engagement and also related to a balanced market."

Inflated prices are due to traders most of the times and not producers, he says, that is why the analysis should have in view those who trade these products, not those producing them.

Balanced interventions are taken into account on a governmental level, he also pointed out.

