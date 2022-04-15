Agriculture Ministry announces ample checks in sector of retail of agrifood products specific to Easter

Inspectors of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) are conducting, at the national level, ample control activities, in collaboration with the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) and the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), in the sector of retail of agrifood products specific to the period of the Easter Holidays.

"I am a supporter of authentic Romanian products and I always urge Romanians to support local producers choosing quality food and products, obtained locally. At the same time, we must discourage any kind of speculative action of those who are unjustly trying to profit in this period in which people prepare for the Celebration of the Resurrection of Christ. For that reason, I ordered the intensification of mixed controls, in order to ensure that the tables of Romanians see quality products that respect retail standards," said the Agriculture Minister, Adrian Chesnoiu, in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

The control, identification, and sanctioning of infringements found, taking place at the national level, starting with April 15, target checking the conformity of agrifood products with retail and provenance standards, as well as to combat some illicit phenomena, but also checking documents attesting the provenance of food sold (invoices, certificates of conformity for products coming from imports, producer certificates, etc.)

Furthermore, inspectors will check the proper labeling of legumes and fruits exposed for sale and particularly the mentioning of the quality category and provenance (country of origin) and will follow up on combating some illicit phenomena existing in retail and wholesale, Agerpres.ro informs.

The mixed control teams are conducting checks with economic operators - distributors, retailers, importers, markets, stores and, depending on the case, producers, on the basis of attributions provided in the specific legislation.