Agriculture Ministry cashes in this year over 1.5 billion EUR from European Commission

romaniaregional.ro
ministerul agriculturii

The total amount of European funds that entered this year in the accounts of the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MADR) stands at over 1.5 billion EUR, the institution announced on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, on the first days of February 2023, the MADR received in the account opened at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) the amount of 531 million EUR. These funds represent the reimbursement from the European Commission (EC) of the expenditures made by the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture (APIA) in December 2022 for granting direct payments to farmers, funded from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF).

Thus, the total amount of European funds that entered the MADR accounts since the beginning of 2023 is 1.564 billion EUR, including the reimbursement from the EC from 5 January 2023.

"We bring in the country every euro put at the disposal of agriculture and rural development by the European Commission. We are on the assumed schedule regarding the accessing of European funds and we will continue on this path of granting the necessary, useful and proper subsidies in due time, being constantly concerned with supporting our farmers," Agriculture Minister Petre Daea stated. AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
