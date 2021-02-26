Agriculture Ministry's 2021 budget gets nod of parliamentary committees

The 2021 budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) received today the nod of the joint parliamentary Committees on budget, finance and banks, according to AGERPRES.

The MADR budget cleared the committees in the form proposed by the initiator, on a 25-14 vote and three abstentions.

None of the amendments to the draft budget was approved.

The Ministry of Agriculture is assigned 26.006 billion lei (+10.38 pct) for appropriations and 38.305 billion lei (+58.96 pct) for commitment appropriations. The MADR budget estimations for the next two years stand at 23.23 billion lei worth of commitment appropriations and 23.44 billion lei budget appropriations in 2022, and 23.26 billion lei - commitment appropriations and 23.28 billion lei - appropriations in 2023.