AgriMin Daea:Farmers pulled of the fruit of the land 9 million tons of wheat,over 2 million tons of sunflower

The farmers, these producers of the country's food, managed to turn the furrow of the country and pull from the fruit of the land the nine million tons of wheat and the more than two million tons of sunflower, thus ensuring Romania's consumption needs and a surplus for export, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea stated on Wednesday, at the opening of Indagra 2022, told Agerpres.

"In an extremely favorable moment, we meet on this exhibition plateau those who produce those who ensure our daily food, those who, through their daily contribution, place the options for agriculture in front of us, being, on the one hand both creators of agricultural policies and their makers. I want to congratulate the Romanian farmers, these producers of the country's food. I congratulate you, dear farmers, for your effort over time, but, more than that, for the effort you put this year in extremely difficult conditions, with particularly difficult situations, when the lack of water covered almost the entire acreage. You have succeeded, through your skillful work, through your daily activity, to turn the country's furrow and pull from the fruit of the land the nine million tons of wheat and the over two million tons of sunflower, thus ensuring Romania's consumption needs and a surplus for export. Certainly, this effort and this achievement could not lack the agricultural technique, those who produce machines and equipment, who shake hands with the producers of food, the Romanian farmers, at this exhibition platform," Daea said.

The relevant Minister pointed out that, currently, the National Strategic Plan for 2023 - 2027 reached the validation stage.

The most famous agricultural event in Romania, Indagra, opened on Wednesday at Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition grounds and can be visited until Sunday, 30 October.

In parallel, Indagra Food will take place - the international fair for the food industry, where more than 412 exhibiting companies are expected.

According to the organizers, both events take place under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

Opened on an area of 29,000 sqm, Indagra and Indagra Food 2022 register an internationalization degree of 29pct, with companies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, USA, Turkey, Hungary and Vietnam.

Indagra promotes the sustainable production of crops and presents technologies that ensure low energy and fuel consumption.

Also, producers, distributors and importers of equipment and technologies for the meat industry will be present at Indagra Food 2022, as well as representatives from the area of bakery, vegetable and fruit industrialization, fish and milk processing.

The opening hours of the two fairs is as follows: between October 26 and 29, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and on October 30, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The price of an entrance ticket is 10 lei.