AgriMin Oros: Medicines are not marketed, they are prescribed

Minister of Agriculture Nechita Adrian Oros deems it necessary to amend and tighten the legislation regarding the use of medicines, especially antibiotics, in animals.

"Although in 2016 the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority has developed a national strategy to combat antimicrobial resistance, the same Authority in 2018 amended the Law on the exercise of the veterinary profession by which it facilitated access to medicines and especially to antibiotics. I am convinced that the new management of the National Veterinary Authority will repair this very urgently and that it will become a priority. This can be easily solved by restricting the administration of antimicrobial substances to animals through the careful use of antibiotics, but also through infection prevention measures - namely vaccination and the tightening of security measures," the minister said on Friday at the workshop titled "The role of a common research and innovation strategic agenda at global level for the control of antibiotic resistance," organized by the Cantacuzino National Military Medical Institute for Research-Development.

"The medicine, in general, and the antibiotic in particular, should not be considered commodities, they are not marketed, they are prescribed, they are issued and administered by those who have the necessary training, those who have the competence and responsibilities given by this training," the Minister of Agriculture said.

He cautioned that the widespread use of antimicrobial products in both human and veterinary medicine has led in recent years to "accelerating the emergence" and spread of resistant microorganisms.