AgriMin: Wheat harvesting completed, production enough for domestic consumption and export

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea said that wheat harvesting has been completed nationwide and that the official figures will be announced next week; he also specified that this year's harvest is enough to ensure both domestic consumption and export.

"Wheat harvesting has wrapped up all over the country and the production is enough to cover domestic consumption and export; I will announce the exact figure next week, when I'll have all the authorized information on the table, the information under signature, certifying that is is correct and accurate," Daea said at the government meeting on Wednesday.

He also mentioned that sunflower harvesting has also begun.

"The important thing is that sunflower harvesting has started in five counties. We are harvesting the areas affected by drought, because they have reached harvest maturity, so that there is no loss, and the sunflower be then shipped to the processing units," Daea said. AGERPRES