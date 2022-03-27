Air freight increases by 1.9 pct in 2021

Air freight transport (including post) increased by 1.9% in 2021 compared to the previous year, from 40,398 tonnes to 41,178 tonnes, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

The largest shares in terms of freight transport were registered at the following airports: Henri Coanda-Bucharest, with 12,100 tonnes of loaded goods and 17,300 tonnes of unloaded goods; Traian Vuia-Timisoara, with 2,100 tonnes of loaded goods and 4,000 tonnes of unloaded goods and Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca, with 2,700 tonnes of loaded goods and 3,000 tonnes of unloaded goods, Agerpres.ro informs.

International transport held the main share in the air freight transport, with 94.1% for loaded goods and 95.9% for unloaded goods.