Air police mission executed by the Royal Air Force in international airspace over Black Sea

Two airplanes belonging to the British Royal Air Force executed on Tuesday an air police mission in international airspace over the Black Sea, to intercept an aircraft of the Russian Federation.

"Two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft belonging to the British Royal Air Force executed on Tuesday an air police mission in international airspace over the Black Sea to intercept an aircraft of the Russian Federation. The direction, control and coordination of the mission were managed by air traffic controllers of the Aerial Operations Center. The NATO centre for Combined Air Operations (CAOC) Torrejon ordered the scrambling of the two Eurofighter Typhoon planes in the Air Police combat mission service in Romania under NATO command," shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

According to the quoted source, the decision was taken following the detection of air activity of the Russian Federation near the Flight Information Region (FIR) Bucharest in international airspace over the Black Sea, Agerpres informs.

"British aircraft intercepted the SU-24 Fencer aircraft by visual identification of it, around 10:50, which, after closing in up to 40-50 km to the national airspace, withdrew leaving FIR Bucharest. The two British aircraft executed air patrol until local hour 11:30, after which they returned to their base airfield. The Flight Information Region represents an airspace of different sizes, within which flight information services and alarm services are offered," the MApN mentions.