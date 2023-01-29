Air rifle: Sport shooter Laura Ilie wins bronze medal in World Cup in Jakarta

Romanian sport shooter Laura Ilie won the bronze medal in the 10 m air rifle event, on Saturday, at the World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The former European champion achieved a very good score in the qualifications (631.4 points - second place), but in the final of 8 she ranked third, with 260 points.

The gold medal went to Hungarian Eszter Meszaros, who defeated Polish Aneta Stankiewicz (16-10) in the final of the competition.

Another Romanian, Roxana Sidi, finished 28th (624 points) in the qualifications round.

"I have changed weapons at the beginning of the year and I am still trying to become friends with it... All in all, a successful competition," stated Laura Ilie, according to the Facebook page of Sports Club Dinamo she is affiliated with. AGERPRES