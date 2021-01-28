 
     
Air traffic down almost 70% on Bucharest airports in 2020

The two airports of Bucharest last year recorded air traffic of over 4.46 million passengers, down 69.7% compared to 2019, while aircraft movements decreased by 53.5%, totaling 67,696, the Bucharest Airports National Company announced on Thursday.

"The Bucharest Airports National Company registered, on Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport and Bucharest-Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, an air traffic of 4,468,906 passengers (decreasing by 69.7% compared to 2019) and 67,696 movements (landings and take-offs), decreasing by 53.3% compared to the previous year. Of this total, 4,456,577 passengers were registered at Henri Coanda Airport, decreasing by 69.7% compared to 2019, respectively 52,288 aircraft movements, decreasing by 57.6% compared to the previous year. Also in 2020, the Bucharest-Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport was transited by 12,329 passengers (-51.70%), with 15,408 aircraft movements (-28.65%) having been operated here," reads a company's release sent to AGERPRES.

Given that in the first two months of 2020, passenger traffic increased slightly, by 5.5%, compared to 2019, the decrease for the other 10 months of the same year (March - December) was over 81%, with a low of 19,118 passengers and 1,136 aircraft movements in April, respectively a maximum of 426,081 passengers and 5,218 aircraft movements in August.

