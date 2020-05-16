 
     
Albita border crossing point: PM present to welcome medical team from mission in R. Moldova

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was present, on Saturday, in the Albita Border Crossing Point of Vaslui County, to welcome the medical team of Romanian doctors and nurses who participated in a mission in the Republic of Moldova granting support for the fight against the novel coronavirus

The head of the executive thanked the medical staff for the effort undertaken and the risks assumed.

"Receive our gratitude for the courage you had, for the effort you undertook, for the risks you exposed yourselves too and for the fact that you did an extremely good thing for our brothers across the Pruth. We thank you, we are grateful and I am convinced that we will be by your side to wish you success in other missions of this kind," Orban stated.

The event also saw the attendance of Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

