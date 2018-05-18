ALDE Party President Van Baalen hopeful planned changes to justice package strengthen rule of law

President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE) Hans van Baalen voiced hope that all the upcoming changes to the justice package will strengthen the rule of law, stressing that they must comply with European legislation and the rulings of the Constitutional Court of Romania.

I spoke to both ruling and opposition parties, NGOs and media, to assess the state of play in the country, because as EU members we are of course looking at what happens in several member states. It was a good visit. We discussed rule of law, judicial reform, the secret protocols between intelligence services, the National Anticorruption Directorate and other services that don't exist in my country. I come from the Netherlands. There are no secret protocols in my country. (...) We discussed the referendum to redefine the family. I hope politicians in the opposition and at rule work together. In my country, if we have an important subject, we seek a broad majority. This is always the best way to proceed, Hans van Baalen said on Friday at the Parliament House after a meeting with MPs of the ALDE - PSD ruling coalition.Asked about the timeliness of changing justice laws and if the changes envisaged by the power could adversely impact the rule of law, the President of the ALDE Party said: I am a lawyer. After 20 years reform is necessary and it should be best for it to comply with the European legislation and the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (...) We will look at the parliamentary procedure because we want a strong Romania and a strong EU. (...) I hope all the changes reinforce the rule of law. Let us first see what happens in Parliament and I'll probably be back to talk to all the parties involved.He also voiced concern at the secret protocols.I am concerned about the secret protocols, and let us also look at the comments Mr. Timmermans and the European Council have made on these protocols. This is bad and I hope it changes. It's important that we strengthen the magistrates' [independence].(...) Regrettably this was just a short visit, but we'll be back, Hans van Baalen said.