ALDE's Cucsa: SRI has obligation to show Romanians amounts spent for wiretappings

MP Marian Cucsa, Vice-President of the ALDE, is requesting that the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) provide clarifications on the amounts spent for wiretappings, informs Agerpres.

In a statement released on Sunday, Marian Cucsa says that the data appearing in the public space regarding the wiretappings conducted by the SRI over the last 14 years show that our country has become "a real promise land for intelligence services".

The ALDE MP argues that the impressive number of wiretapping mandates and the cost of the relevant equipment confirm the magnitude of phone wiretapping phenomenon.

In the MP's opinion, there are data indicating that the Romanians have paid from their money hundreds of millions, if not billions of euros to be wiretapped.

"I, as vice-chair of the SRI Oversee Committee, I request clarifications from the management of the Service. I consider that Romanians have the right to know how their money was used and whether their rights were violated using their money," says the ALDE's MP.

On May 31, the SRI announced that the total number of national security mandates (initial, extensions and additions) requested by SRI between 2004 and 2016 was 28,784.

On the other hand, the chair of the Parliament's SRI Oversee Committee, Claudiu Manda stated that over six million people were wiretapped between 2005 and 2016.