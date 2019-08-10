ALDE's suggestion for government formula: ALDE and Pro Romania should each have 4 portfolios

Vice Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), deputy Varujan Vosganian, told a press conference in Iasi on Friday that the Alliance has suggested its major ruling partner PSD a government with 19 ministers, where ALDE and Pro Romania should each have four portfolios, while the Social Democrats should relinquish the Transport or the Regional Development Ministry, as well as either the Education or the Health portfolio.

Vosganian also reiterated that ALDE does not support the budget revision draft in the form presented by the Ministry of Finance and said that the governing program needs to be updated; ALDE requests Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to present in early September the new government list and seek the vote of Parliament for the new Cabinet lineup and the modified governing program."Our request was that Mrs. Dancila should come in early September with the new list of the government, seek the vote of Parliament for the new political and nominal structure of the government and for the governing program, which will not be entirely new because certain elements regarding the revenue policies will be kept, but it needs refreshment as regards the absorption of European funds, the investment policy and perhaps the foreign policy which is missing now, and I am surprised that no one is holding Klaus Iohannis accountable, as his first duty concerns Romania's foreign policy," said Varujan Vosganian.