ALDE's Vosganian:ALDE withdraws political support of Teodor Melescanu and proposes Ramona Manescu at MAE helm

Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian has announced on Monday that the party he represents withdraws the political support of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu and proposes Ramona Manescu for this office.

"We discussed the situation at the MAE [the Foreign Affairs Ministry] and we all agree that Mr Teodor Melescanu carried out his duty competently in the position he held. Moreover, the MAE, through the manner in which it organised these elections in the limit of its responsibilities by increasing the number of polling stations, sought to prevent the possible incidents. However, it seems that there were certain interests for some incidents to take place. (...) At the same time, we cannot neglect a certain type of public perception linking the MAE with the way in which the elections in the Diaspora were managed and, in view of having in the future a very good communication with the public opinion, so that we leave the MAE with the entire freedom to act as a representative of the Romanian state, we decided to withdraw the political support of Mr Teodor Melescanu. At the same time, we proposed Ramona Manescu to take over the Foreign Affairs Minister office," Vosganian announced at the end of the ALDE leadership meeting.