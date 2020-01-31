ALDE's Tariceanu: Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru's mistakes cannot be overlooked

The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said on Thursday that the mistakes made by the Labor Minister, Violeta Alexandru, "cannot be overlooked" and reproached the minister for the lack of experience in politics and administration, as well as the fact that she deals with "small matters".

"The lack of experience in politics and administration... and moreover with the Minister something else happens, the saying that small people deal with small things comes true. Where have you heard of a minister dealing with the lift assistant. Where have you heard of this? I think not even in a third world country would this happen. I believe that these people who are members in the Government are paying for their lack of experience, because with the Minister it's not only the problem with the lift assistant. There are other statements unbefitting at least, if I were to be elegant. I don't like to talk in the terms that I often hear from those who were until not long ago in the opposition. I don't use those terms, they are not in my vocabulary. But the mistakes she's made cannot be overlooked any longer," said the ALDE leader at public broadcaster TVR 1.On January 25, in a Facebook post, minister Violeta Alexandru mentioned she didn't need a lift assistant for the ministry anymore."The tradition according to which when the Labor Minister left the cabinet and until, in 30 seconds, walked the distance to the elevator, the secretariat would call and tell the lift assistant to bring the elevator to the 2nd floor (where the Minister cabinet is) and open the door wide so the dignitary makes no efforts, stops in 2019. I walk up and down the stairs. If I need the elevator, I can press the button on my own," Violeta Alexandru wrote.

