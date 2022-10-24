Alexandra Alexe claims three medals at European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships

Romanian Alexandra Alexe won two gold and one silver medal on Monday, in the U23 women's 87 kg class at the European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships in Durres (Albania).

Alexe (from the Dunarea Galati Sports Club) won silver in the snatch with a lift of 90 kg, after failing to clear 93 kg, nabbed clean and jerk gold with 117 kg, and another gold medal with a total of 207 kg.

In the U23 men's 109 kg class, Paul Ionita (Rapid Bucharest Sports Club) finished 7th in snatch lifting, with 148 kg, fifth in clean and jerk with 190 kg, and ended sixth overall with 338 kg.

Romania's medal tally is 33 - 9 golds, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals. AGERPRES