Alina Vuc wins silver medal at European Championships in Russia

Romanian wrestler Alina Vuc won the silver medal on Thursday at the 50-kg category of the European Wrestling Championships in Kaspiysk (Russia) upon losing the final to Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan), 10-0.
