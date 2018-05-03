stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Alina Vuc wins silver medal at European Championships in Russia

Romanian wrestler Alina Vuc won the silver medal on Thursday at the 50-kg category of the European Wrestling Championships in Kaspiysk (Russia) upon losing the final to Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan), 10-0.

