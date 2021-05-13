All counties, Bucharest City remain in COVID-19 green zone

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties are now in the COVID-19 green zone, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

In Bucharest, 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate is 1.30 cases per 1,000 population, down from 1.42.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest City - 95, and the counties of Prahova - 68, Cluj - 65, and Timis - 46.The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Gorj - 2, Ialomita - 3, Tulcea - 4, Satu-Mare - 5, and Harghita - 7.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 953 in the last 24 hours.