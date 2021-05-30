 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

All of Romania in COVID-19 green zone

smartradio.ro
covid multime oameni masca femei fete

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Alba County - 0.64, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

In Bucharest, the rate is 0.39 cases per 1,000 population, down from 0.41. The lowest rate in the country is in Gorj County, 0.1 cases per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, five counties and Bucharest City had at least 10 new cases confirmed by COVID-19 from the previous reporting: Bucharest City - 39, the counties of Galati - 27, Prahova - 22, Arges - 15, Ilfov - 11, and Neamt - 10.

The counties of Botosani, Covasna, Gorj, Mehedinti, Harghita and Satu Mare did not report any new case.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 158 in the last 24 hours.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.