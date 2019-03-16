Alliance 2020 USR-PLUS says mayors must be elected in two rounds

The Alliance 2020 USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, want the mayors be elected in two rounds, asking the MPs to pass a law in this respect.

"A first point in importance and national impact is precisely to go back to electing the mayors in two rounds, because currently the representativeness of some mayors throughout the country is based on the vote of 8 to 12pct of their electorate, which is pretty ridiculous. We have used and use all the legal tools at parliamentary level and citizen's initiative level, too to amending the law," the USR leader Dan Barna told a press conference in the southeastern city of Constanta.According to Barna, in reference to the Bucharest Mayor's election, the Opposition must have a single candidate.In his turn, the PLUS head Dacian Ciolos said his party is for the election of the mayors in two rounds.The Senate's President and leader of the minor at rule ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Saturday said in Constanta that his party wishes the mayors be elected in two rounds.