Almost 13 million people accomodated in tourist units 11 months into 2023

More than 12.74 million people stayed in tourist accommodation facilities in Romania (including apartments and rooms for rent) in the first 11 months of 2023, up 11.1% compared to the same period in 2022, while the number of overnight stays increased by 10.3% to 27.43 million, according to data published Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation facilities between January 1 and November 30, 2023 accounted for 84.6%, while those of foreign tourists were 15.4%. Out of the total number of overnight stays, during the analysed period, Romanian tourists accounted for 84.8%, while foreign tourists - 15.2%, agerpres reports.

According to the source, the average length of stay in the first 11 months of 2023 was 2.2 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

The net use rate of tourist accommodation in the period 1 January - 30 November 2023 was 31.1% on total tourist accommodation (including apartments and rooms for rent), up by 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.By county, the number of tourist arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rooms for rent) recorded higher values in: Bucharest Municipality (1.682 million persons), Constanta (1.552 million persons) and Brasov (1.390 million persons), and the overnight stays of tourists in the same types of accommodation recorded the highest values in: Constanta (5.154 million), Bucharest Municipality (3.334 million) and Brasov (2.607 million).By country, the highest number of arrivals of foreign tourists staying in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rooms for rent) came from: Germany (206,400 persons), Italy (168,700 persons) and Israel (146,700 persons).Foreign visitor arrivals in Romania, registered at the border points, amounted to 13.630 million people in 11 months, an increase of 16.9% compared to the same period in 2022.On the other hand, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at border points, were 18.059 million people, up 12.5% compared to the same period last year.According to INS data, in November, arrivals registered in tourist accommodation facilities (including apartments and rooms for rent) totalled 952,000 persons, up 8% compared to November 2022. Of the total number of arrivals, Romanian tourists accounted for 85% and foreign tourists for 15%.As for the overnight stays registered in tourist accommodation (including apartments and rooms for rent) in November 2023, they totalled 1.889 million, up by 6.6% compared to November 2022. Out of the total number of overnight stays in November 2023, Romanian tourists accounted for 83.7%, while foreign tourists' overnight stays accounted for 16.3%.The average length of stay in November 2023 was 2 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.The net use rate of tourist accommodation in November 2023 was 27.1% on total tourist accommodation (including apartments and rooms for rent), increasing by 0.5 percentage points compared to November 2022.Arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at border points, in November 2023 totaled 1.01 million people, up by 6.4% compared to November 2022, while departures of Romanian visitors abroad totaled 1.457 million people, up by 10.2% compared to November 2022.