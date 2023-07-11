 
     
Almost 147,000 people enter Romania on Monday, including about 15,700 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Monday, 146,948 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 15,648 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by AGERPRES, approximately 295,600 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with approximately 72,100 means of transport, performed the control formalities through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,967,049 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 55 illegal acts (20 felonies and 33 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounted to 69,100 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 37,000 RON.

On Monday, 12 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by law were not allowed to enter the country and 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.

