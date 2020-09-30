Almost 14mln people connected to public water supply system, in 2019

Almost 71% of Romania's resident population was connected to the public water supply system, in 2019, on the increase compared to the previous year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday.

According to centralized data, last year, 13,728,144 people were connected to the public water supply system, representing 70.9% of Romania's resident population, with 212,518 more people than in 2018. The increase was determined by connecting the population to the newly built water supply networks.At the level of development regions, in the reference interval, the largest share of the population connected to the public water supply system, in total resident population, was registered in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (87.7%), followed by the South East (82.3%).On the other hand, the lowest degree of connection was registered in the North-East (50.1%) and South-West Oltenia (59.3%) regions.In 2019, the volume of water distributed was 1.24 billion cubic meters, about 82.63 million cubic meters higher than a year before. Of this total, the largest amount of water distributed was to the population, respectively 535.56 million cubic meters.Also, the largest quantities of distributed water were registered in the Buzau - Ialomita river basins (25%), respectively Arges - Vedea (19%).