Almost 154k persons enter Romania on Thursday, rd 17k Ukrainians included

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Thursday, 153,854 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 16,849 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 333,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 83,800 means of transport passed the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points throughout the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,498,591 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 57 illegal acts (35 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to approximately 7,720 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 3,434,400 RON.

Moreover, the source says that on Thursday, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 26 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.