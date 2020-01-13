Almost 1.6 mln passengers travelling to and from Timisoara Airport in 2019

The number of passengers having been in transit, in 2019, in Timisoara International Airport increased by 5.1 percent, to 1,595 million people, from 1,517 million passengers registered in 2018, shows centralised data released on Monday by representatives of the Timisoara International Airport.

According to the cited source, last year's first five destinations preferred by travelers were: Bucharest (422,201 passengers), Munich-Memmingen (193,504 passengers), Milan-Bergamo (179,382 passengers), London-Luton (149,974 passengers) and Frankfurt (78,672 passengers).At the level of the whole year, there was an increase in the number of passengers by 5.1 percent compared to the previous year. Thus, 1,595,012 passengers traveled to / from Timisoara Airport, while, in 2018, as many as 1,517,309 passengers were registered."It is worth noting that in December 2019, 134,626 passengers passed through Timisoara airport, by 22.6 percent more than in the previous year, which confirms the upward trend of air traffic and creates premises for maintaining a positive trend in 2020, as well," notes the source.In 2019, the number of passengers who chose to organize their summer vacation by charter flight directly to holiday destinations increased by 39 percent compared to 2018. In this context, the 64,246 travelers chose as holiday destinations Antalya, Heraklion, Hurghada, Hammamet, Zakinthos, Skiathos and Sharm el Sheikh.As regards freight traffic, in the context of a cumulative increase of over 90 percent in the period 2015 - 2019, there was a decrease of 13 percent in 2019, with a total of 5,167 tons of freight being transported.A series of projects for the development and modernization of the airport's infrastructure were carried out last year, such as the new Terminal for Foreign Arrivals, for a total amount of 30.353 million lei (including VAT). According to the airport officials, at present, this investment with March 31, 2020 as deadline for completion, is in the stage of execution of works on the load-bearing structure, works of closing the structure, installations, etc.In addition, approximately 1.9 million euros were invested in works on the taxiway, the marking system and the electricity supply system.