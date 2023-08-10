Almost 164,000 travelers, including over 17,500 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Aug 9

Approximately 325,200 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 85,100 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 163,920 travelers of whom 17,601 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on August 9, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 5,481,742.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 74 illegal acts (28 crimes and 25 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 39,930.

Fines worth roughly RON 14,400 were also issued.

28 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 21 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.