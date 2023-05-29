Almost 233,500 travelers, including 9,619 Ukrainians, enter Romania on May 28

Approximately 233,500 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with more than 54,000 means of transport, underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Sunday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

As many as 113,085 people entered Romania, including 9,619 Ukrainian nationals, the source adds.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 64 illegal acts (36 offences and 28 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to over RON 297,000.

Fines worth approximately RON 15,420 were issued.

On Sunday, 18 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.