 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Almost 300 medical professionals in Romania, infected with new coronavirus

Twitter
coronavirus

A number of 285 medical professionals in the country are infected with the new type of coronavirus, according to reports to the National Institute of Public Health.

The Ministry of Health specifies that of the 285 medical professionals - 91 are doctors, 90 - nurses, 26 - orderlies, 8 - caregivers and 70 - auxiliary staff.

In the counties the situation is as follows:

* Arad - 16 (5 medics, 3 nurses, 8 auxiliary staff)

* Bucharest - 45 (14 medics, 11 assistants, 5 orderlies, 15 auxiliary staff)

* Botosani - a medic

* Cluj - two auxiliary personnel

* Constanta - one nurse

* Covasna - 6 (5 medics, 1 nurse)

* Galati - 4 (3 medics, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Hunedoara - 15 (13 medics, 1 caregiver, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Iasi - 3 (2 medics, 1 nurse)

* Neamt - 7 (2 medics, 3 nurses, 1 orderly, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Suceava - 181 (43 medics, 70 nurses, 20 orderlies, 7 caregivers, 41 auxiliary staff)

* Timis - 2 (1 medics, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Vrancea - 2 (2 medics).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.