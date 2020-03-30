Almost 300 medical professionals in Romania, infected with new coronavirus

A number of 285 medical professionals in the country are infected with the new type of coronavirus, according to reports to the National Institute of Public Health.

The Ministry of Health specifies that of the 285 medical professionals - 91 are doctors, 90 - nurses, 26 - orderlies, 8 - caregivers and 70 - auxiliary staff.

In the counties the situation is as follows:

* Arad - 16 (5 medics, 3 nurses, 8 auxiliary staff)

* Bucharest - 45 (14 medics, 11 assistants, 5 orderlies, 15 auxiliary staff)

* Botosani - a medic

* Cluj - two auxiliary personnel

* Constanta - one nurse

* Covasna - 6 (5 medics, 1 nurse)

* Galati - 4 (3 medics, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Hunedoara - 15 (13 medics, 1 caregiver, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Iasi - 3 (2 medics, 1 nurse)

* Neamt - 7 (2 medics, 3 nurses, 1 orderly, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Suceava - 181 (43 medics, 70 nurses, 20 orderlies, 7 caregivers, 41 auxiliary staff)

* Timis - 2 (1 medics, 1 auxiliary staff)

* Vrancea - 2 (2 medics).