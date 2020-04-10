Almost 500 Romanian voters abroad registered so far to vote in parliamentary elections

Almost 500 Romanian voters abroad have registered, since April 1 until now, for this year's parliamentary elections, on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro.

According to the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), of these, 146 opted for the vote at the polling station, and 352 - for the vote by mail.

By registering as a voter abroad, the Romanian citizen with the right to vote who is abroad on the day of voting, for whatever reason, requests the organization of a polling station in the locality and the state where he/she wants to vote. Thus, the Romanian citizen expresses his/her wish to vote abroad at the election of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in 2020, to be canceled for this election from the permanent electoral list in Romania and registered in the one from abroad.

By registering as a voter by mail, the Romanian citizen with the right to vote, who lives abroad and holds valid residence documents from the respective state, requests the mailing of the voting documents to his/her correspondence address. By opting for this method of voting, the person who registers to exercise his/her right to choose by correspondence will be erased for this ballot from the permanent electoral list in Romania and entered in the permanent electoral list for voting by mail.

According to the law, the term of registration as a voter by mail or at a polling station begins on April 1 of the year in which the parliamentary elections take place and ends on the expiry date of 15 days from the date of the beginning of the election period, the AEP informs.

All information regarding the registration procedure with one of the two voting options is available on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro at the following links: https://www.votstrainatate.ro/Mesaj/PrezentareVotSectie https://www.votstrainatate.ro/Mesaj/PrezentareVotCorespondenta. Questions and notifications regarding the pre-registration and registration procedure can be sent to the email address contact@votstrainatate.ro, informs the AEP.