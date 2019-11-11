Almost 505,700 new and second-hand vehicle registrations between January-October 2019 in Romania

Almost 505,700 new and second-hand vehicle were registered in Romania, in the first ten months of 2019, increasing by only 0.39 percent against the same period of last year, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV) researched by AGERPRES.

Thus, according to the official data, between January and October 2019, of the total of 505,685 vehicles registered nationwide, a number of 134,698 units were new units, increasing by 18.85 percent against the first ten months of 2018. In terms of second-hand vehicles, a number of 370,987 units were recorded, less by almost 5 percent against the same period.Between January and October 2019, of the total of new car registrations most demanded brand was Dacia - 40,813 units, up 30.78 percent against the same period of last year.Moreover, in October 2019, most requests of new cars were for: Dacia - 3,698 units, Skoda (851 units), Ford (725 units), Hyundai (716 units) and Renault (543 unit).At the same time, in October 2019, the lowest frequency of new car registrations was recorded in the following brands: SsangYong (8 units), Alfa Romeo (6 units), Tesla and DS (2 units each) and Maserati (1 unit).In respect to the registrations of second-hand vehicles, most of them were: Volkswagen - 92,352 units(-5.84 percent against ten months of 2018), BMW (37,367 units, -1.56 percent) and Audi (35,240 units, -3.79 percent).The DRPCIV data, published in mid-March 2019 showed that Romania's national car fleet reached almost 8.20 million units at the end of 2018, increasing by 7.30 percent compared to the previous year, when there were over 7.635 million units.In this regard, of the vehicles registered nationwide, 1,381,620 units were registered in Bucharest, thus a jump of 4.64 percent was recorded compared to 2017.At the same time, in Bucharest, the number of vehicles registered on 31 December 2018 reached over 1.106 million units, with most of them (610,765 units) running on gasoline.