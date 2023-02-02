Almost 60,000 people enter Romania on February 1, including about 7,900 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 59,879 people, including 7,869 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, February 1, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, nearly 122,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 40,100 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,451,784 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 34 illegal acts (19 crimes and 15 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 26,250 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 108,500 were impounded.

Twenty-three foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.